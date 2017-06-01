Trump’s tweets ‘not helping’ popularity, confidant Chris Ruddy says

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump’s Twitter habit is “not helping his popularity” and it’s in his best interest to be careful about what he posts on social media, long-time confidant and Newsmax Media CEO Chris Ruddy told ABC News’ Good Morning America Thursday.

“I think these tweets coming out at midnight are not helping his popularity and his standing with the press and the public,” Ruddy told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“The president has to get a handle on it,” Ruddy said when asked whether there is anyone in the administration who could rein in Trump’s social media use.

“I predicted it would take about six months for those tweets to become under more of a disciplined review process,” he added.

While the social media use exemplifies Trump’s trademark brash style and long-time tendency to “speak his mind, Ruddy said, there should be a “review process of two or three people that look at it.”

Though he added, “I do think the tweets are very good.”

Ruddy, who was an early Trump supporter, is the founder of Newsmax, a conservative media organization based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

His comments come as the administration faces the prospect of an ongoing FBI investigation led by recently appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional probes, which are looking into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Several current and former Trump officials are reported to be at the center of those inquiries.

Ruddy advised social media restraint for Trump amid the ongoing investigations.

“I personally don’t think — I’m not his legal counsel — he shouldn’t be talking about anything now under criminal investigation and be very careful about that,” Ruddy said.

