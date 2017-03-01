TSA expects to screen 62 million travelers during Spring Break travel period

knoppper/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Transportation Security Administration expects record travel over Spring Break, with as many as 62 million passengers expected to be screened.

The TSA says that the Spring Break travel period begins in late February and extends into April. TSA Acting Administrator Huban Gowadia said in a statement that “security remains our top priority, and we are taking every measure, both seen and unseen to protect the millions of air travelers.”

The agency expects to offer additional automated screening lanes in the coming months, in an effort to “improve the screening process by automating many of the functions, allowing passengers to move more swiftly through the checkpoint.” Automated screening lanes are currently available at Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

As for Spring Break travel, TSA suggests those planning to fly arrive early, apply for TSA Pre-Check and properly prepare for security.

