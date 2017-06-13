Twitter screamed for these top ice cream flavors across the US

Purestock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — This weekend, it felt like summer already in many places across the U.S. — and that means people were screaming for ice cream, or at least tweeting about it.

Some of the areas with the highest summer temperatures had the most chatter about the cold treat on Twitter. The top states talking ice cream were Arizona and Maryland and the District of Columbia was busy tweeting too, according to data provided to ABC News by Twitter.

While the tried and true classics chocolate and vanilla were the top two most-tweeted flavors across the U.S., number three wasn’t their usual companion, strawberry. The third spot was a resounding win for cookie dough ice cream.

States that preferred cookie dough ice cream as their third favorite included: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia, joined by the District of Columbia.

The top five most tweeted flavors included chocolate, vanilla, cookie dough, strawberry and chocolate chip.

