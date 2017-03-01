Twitter takes steps to make online community safer, better deal with harassment

Credit: Twitter(NEW YORK) — Twitter is taking action to make its community safer, the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

Twitter has been criticized by a growing number of its users for what critics say is an insufficient and too-slow response to abuse on its platform. On Wednesday, the company’s Vice President of Engineering Ed Ho posted on the Twitter blog that changes have been made over the last few weeks to keep Twitter users safe.

In recent weeks, Ho writes, an updated manner of reporting abusive tweets, preventing the creation of abusive accounts and implementation of safer search results were all put in place. Now, the company says, it will leverage its technology to continue fighting online abuse.

Twitter will look to identify abusive accounts even if they haven’t been reported, and then to limit the functionality of those accounts for a period of time.

The social media platform has also worked to expand its “mute” feature, which allows messages with certain words or phrases, or from specific users, to be hidden. Now, Twitter says, users will be able to decide how long a mute is put in place for.

Additionally, Twitter users will be able to filter out posts from “certain types of accounts” including “those without a profile photo, unverified email addresses or phone numbers.” That action would allow users to avoid dealing with “eggs” or users who create accounts without uploading their own photo — often to harass others.

Finally, the company says that it will be more transparent about the reporting process. Users who report accounts or tweets for being abusive or spam-related will now receive notifications when their report is received and if further action is taken by the company.

