by In

5/3/17 – 8:57 A.M.

Police arrested two Fostoria men on drug trafficking charges Tuesday. The Review-Times reports 42-year-old Brian Marting and 32-year-old Antwantonyo Waites face trafficking cocaine charges. Members of the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit arrested the men following a raid at 210 Potter Street.

Officers say a search of the home found suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, and criminal tools.

MORE: Review-Times