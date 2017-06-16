Two Arrested In Connection To Fostoria Shooting

6/16/17 – 5:31 A.M.

The Fostoria Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Wednesday night shooting. The Courier reports 37-year-old Jerel Rhoades faces a felonious assault charge, while 32-year-old Tanya Brown of Fostoria faces a count of falsification. Investigators say Rhoades shot 46-year-old Durwin Perkins of Fostoria around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday near 224 Poplar Street.

Police Chief Keith Loreno didn’t say how many wounds Perkins suffered or provide an update on his condition. The Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad took Perkins to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Life Flight then took him to a hospital in Toledo. One of the suspects also suffered injuries in the incident.

Loreno says the shooting was the result of an altercation between several people.

