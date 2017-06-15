Two Arrested In North Baltimore Drug Search

06/15/17 – 5:16 P.M.

North Baltimore Police Department joined Ohio BCI and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on a search warrant. A post on the department’s Facebook page says law enforcement searched a suspected meth operation at 513 East Broadway Street. Officers went into the home around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. They arrested Jason and Layla Richey on 2 illegal manufacturing of drugs charges. They were taken to the Wood County Justice System.

