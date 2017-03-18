Two brothers who live 1,000 miles away reunite in heartwarming viral video

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Brothers Adam and Aaron Davis are the best of friends.

Still, they’re now separated by more than 1,000 miles after Adam, 19, moved last August to Dallas, Texas, from their home in Columbus, Ohio, to study psychology at Southern Methodist University.

“Ever since I moved … he’s always asking me, ‘Hey, when are you going to come see me?'” Adam recalled to ABC News.

He and his 9-year-old brother Aaron have bonded over their love of basketball. In fact, Aaron is part of a little league and he’s always asking his older brother for tips.

He sends me different videos of him playing basketball and will ask, ‘Hey, what do I need to work on?’ and I’ll give him advice,” Adam said.

But when Aaron asked a week before Christmas if Adam could return home for the holiday season, he couldn’t make it happen.

“The plane tickets were really expensive,” Aaron said, adding that they were more than $500.

So instead he planned to come another time to surprise him. It just so happened that their spring breaks matched up this year, but Adam wanted to keep his Tuesday arrival a secret.

“My mom picked me up from the airport, and we come home and I stay in the garage,” Adam recalled. “My mom goes inside and tells Aaron to ‘Go to the garage to get the groceries out of the car,’ and when he comes out, he sees me and he loses it.”

A video of the brothers reuniting has gone viral on Twitter after Adam shared it. More than 20,000 people have retweeted the heartwarming moment, with more than 47,000 people liking it.

“It was very joyful,” Aaron told ABC News of the reunion, adding that he was “really happy.”

The brothers now are enjoying their spring break together, watching basketball and playing the game at home.

