Two-Car Crash Injures Fostoria Man

05/01/17 – 5:54 P.M.

A two-vehicle crash sent a Fostoria man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The Hancock Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 613 and Township Road 229. 63-year-old Randall Eibling of Findlay stopped at the stop sign then headed into the intersection. He struck the car of 63-year-old Phillip Martin of Fostoria

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage. Martin was taken to the Blanchard Valley Hospital ER for treatment of minor injuries. Officers cited Eibling for Right of Way at a Stop Sign.