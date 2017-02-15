Two Car Crash On North Blanchard Sends Two To Hospital

02/15/17 – 3:42 P.M.

A car accident on North Blanchard Street sent two people to the hospital today. The Findlay Police Department reports that the crash happened on the 500 block of North Blanchard Street around 10:30 am. 63-year-old Robert Gonzalez of Findlay was driving south on the street when he tried to stop to avoid hitting the car in front of him.

He swerved left of center and struck a northbound vehicle driven by 19-year-old Jacob Hageman of Ottawa. Both of the men were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for unknown injuries.

Police cited Gonzalez for going left of center.