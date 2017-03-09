Two Charged In Connection Of Fostoria Stabbing

03/09/17 – 3:36 P.M.

Two suspects arrested in connection with a January stabbing in Fostoria have been charged. The Courier reports 18-year-old Arlando Crowe of Fostoria faces a charge of obstructing justice. Judge Steve Huff will handle Crowe’s case and he is expected to be arraigned March 23.

17-year-old Christian Brown of Pittsburgh was charged with a single count of murder in the Seneca County Juvenile Court. The prosecutor’s office filed a motion to have him prosecuted in an adult felony court.

Officers arrested the two on January 25 in connection with the stabbing of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring. Gehring was stabbed in the neck and transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. There he succumbed to his injury.