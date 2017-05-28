Two dead, one missing after Missouri flooding

iStock/Thinkstock(BRANSON, Missouri) — Two people are dead and one person is missing following flooding in the popular family tourist destination of Branson, Missouri, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The spokesperson said that at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, the local fire department responding to a call found a car with five people in it who were “affected by flooding,” and that while two people escaped, three others were swept away.

The bodies of two of those three people — a man and a woman — have since been recovered. Another woman is still missing, the spokesperson said.

The five people who were in the car are believed to be from Memphis, Tennessee, which is about a five-hour drive from Branson.

Branson is situated in the Ozarks and is home to a group of family-friendly entertainment theaters that draw visitors from across the country.

Pervasive, record-breaking flooding has plagued parts of Missouri and Arkansas throughout this month, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.