6/6/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Investigators say two Findlay men sold powerful drugsin the city last year. The Courier reports a secret indictment handed up by the Hancock County grand jury charges 29-year-old Jonathan Bartlett and 35-year-old Charles Tyree-Davis Stewart with aggravated drug trafficking.

Authorities say Barltett sold fentanyl on November 9, while Stewart allegedly sold the same type of drug on October 26. Both incidents happened within 1,000 feet of a school.

MORE: The Courier