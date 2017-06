6/15/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Two Findlay men are facing drug charges. The Courier reports the Hancock County grand jury handed up the indictments Wednesday. 46-year-old Eric Brown faces two counts of trafficking in heroin and one count of trafficking in cocaine. He allegedly sold the drugs on June 6 of last year.

In a separate case, 33-year-old Cutler Batchelor faces one count of trafficking in cocaine. The alleged incident happened on July 11 of 2016.

MORE: The Courier