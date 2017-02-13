Two Findlay Streets Blocked This Week

02/13/17 – 12:47 P.M.

Two streets in Findlay are closed to through traffic this week. A water line project is closing Elyria Street from Lima Avenue to Blaine Street. This project is expected to last a month.

West Hardin Street will be closed from Liberty Street to Western Avenue. Crews will be working on a sewer project that is expected to last about a month.

You’re asked to avoid these streets if possible. The city expects delays in these areas over the next couple of weeks. If you have any questions, contact the engineering department at 419-424-7121.