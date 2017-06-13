Two Georgia correctional officers killed, two inmates on the run

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — A Georgia inmate allegedly shot and killed two correctional officers, and now two prisoners are on the run, ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta reported Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office in Putnam County, about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta, said the two officers were killed along Georgia State Route 16 while transporting inmates during a work detail, WSB-TV reported.

Two inmates, Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, escaped, Georgia Corrections tweeted Tuesday morning.

Georgia Corrections urges anyone who sees the inmates to not approach them and to call 911.

WSB-TV reported that the escapees are in a dark green Honda.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.