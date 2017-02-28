Two Houston officers injured in shooting, authorities say

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — Two Houston police officers were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Cameras flying overhead showed the officers being transported to local hospitals by ambulance with a police escort.

Officer involved shooting. Two officers injured and being transported to the hospital. 8714 Sterlingame. CCU4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

