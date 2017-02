2/16/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Two people are facing drug charges in Hancock County after authorities recently unsealed secret indictments. 42-year-old Stephanie Myers faces a permitting drug abuse charge. In a separate case, police charged 37-year-old Joseph Schlachter with trafficking cocaine.

Investigators say Myers allowed drug trafficking to take place in her home last August. Police say Schlachter sold less than five grams of cocaine in Findlay in July of 2015.