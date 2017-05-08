Two Injured In Crash West Of Findlay

5/8/17 – 6:48 A.M.

A two-car crash sent two Findlay men to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock County Road 84 and Liberty Township Road 128.

92-year-old Robert Colchagoff pulled in front of a car driven by 30-year-old James Harpst. Both men went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

Deputies cited Colchagoff for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign.