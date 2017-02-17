Two Injured In Findlay Crash

2/17/17 – 5:23 A.M.

A three-car crash injured two Findlay women Thursday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Main and Pearl streets.

Officers say 18-year-old Austin Flick pulled in front of a northbound car driven by 20-year-old Viviana Sanchez-Vigil. Flick also hit a car driven by 61-year-old Constance McGown of Findlay. Hanco Ambulance took 48-year-old Anna Sanchez and 26-year-old Stephanie Sanchez-Vigil to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. They were passengers in Viviana Sanchez-Vigil’s car.

Police cited Flick for failure to yield while making a left turn.