Two Injured In U.S. 30 Crash

A one-car crash injured two people in Hancock County Sunday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened on U.S. 30 around 4:20 p.m. near Delaware Township Road 186.

37-year-old Stephanie Batterman of Rineyville, Kentucky, was driving east when she lost control and hit a cement barrier. Forest EMS took Batterman and her 3-year-old daughter to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Their conditions were not listed Sunday night.

Deputies cited Batterman for operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control.