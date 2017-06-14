Two Injured In Wyandot County Motorcycle Crash

6/14/17 – 6:54 A.M.

A motorcycle crash in Upper Sandusky injured two people Monday night. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on the entrance ramp from County Road 330 to U.S. 23.

40-year-old Dana Kincade swerved to avoid hitting a car in front of him, went off the ramp, and crashed in a ditch. Life Flight took Kincade to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment of his injuries. 32-year-old Leanna Fredritz of Upper Sandusky was riding with Kincade. EMS crews took her to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies cited Kincade for failure to control.