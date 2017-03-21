Two Killed In Shooting West Of Findlay

3/21/17 – 11:10 A.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting west of Findlay. Sheriff Mike Heldman says deputies responded to 605 Palm Drive around 7:20 p.m. Investigators found a man and woman fatally shot in the home. Authorities haven’t released the names of the people killed, but say one of the people lived in the home.

Heldman said there is no immediate danger to anyone in the community as a result of the shooting. The home where the shooting happened is located in the Palms subdivision off of West Sandusky Street.

Oho BCI is helping with the investigation.