04/21/17 – 3:06 P.M.

Officers arrested two Jackson County men in connection with a Thursday burglary near Pandora. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports they arrested 33-year-old Raymond Rainer and 29-year-old Derek Leach. The two were spotted by stealing tools from an outbuilding on Putnam County Road 5 around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A resident pursued their vehicle until they wrecked and escaped on foot. Officers say they found the men around 8 a.m. this morning.