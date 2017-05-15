Two More Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies Under Investigation

5/15/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Ohio BCI is investigating two more Putnam County Sheriff deputies. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the agency is looking into alleged issues with Zeb Dulle and Tony Recker.

Sheriff Brian Siefker told the newspaper the Dulle investigation relates to an alleged telephone harassment complaint. Siefker added the Recker investigation stems from allegations of improper use of computer equipment. No other details in the cases are available.

Both investigations are separate from an ongoing investigation into former Road Patrol Deputy Jared West and Corrections Officer Gina Meyers.

