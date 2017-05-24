Two new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” trailers drop

Sony Pictures/Chuck Zlotnick(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re a Spider-Man fan, here’s a nice way to start your day. We’ve got two brand-new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailers to enjoy this morning.

The domestic trailer gives us pretty much what we’ve seen before — lots of shots of Peter Parker enjoying his new Tony Stark-designed spider suit, with Stark telling him to keep things simple and Spidey complaining about why he can’t play with the big boys — aka The Avengers.

The international trailer, however, gives us lots of new footage and more plot details than ever. Michael Keaton’s bad guy character, The Vulture, is collecting and cannibalizing high-tech weaponry left over from the various Avengers battles. Then he ups the game, stealing a planeload of brand-new Avengers tech, right from beneath Tony Stark’s nose.

Spider-Man: Homecoming again stars Tom Holland as the web-slinger, in his second outing as the character since Captain America: Civil War. Robert Downey Jr. co-stars as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming open July 7 from Sony Pictures. It’s a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios; the latter is owned by ABC News parent company Disney.

