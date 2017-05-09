Two New Technology Classes Slated For Millstream Career Center

5/9/17 – 4:53 A.M.

Students at the Millstream Career Center could earn new certifications starting next year. The Courier reports the Findlay City School Board learned more about Google For Education and Microsoft Office Specialist certification classes during their Monday meeting. The board will vote on the classes at their meeting on May 22.

Director of secondary instruction Rich Steiner said more than 100 students indicated in a survey they had interest in the classes. He added that technology coordinators usually have certifications like a Microsoft Office Specialist.

MORE: The Courier