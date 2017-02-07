Two Other Times Kellyanne Conway Referenced Bowling Green ‘Massacre’ or ‘Attack’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Last week, senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway came under fire for referencing a Bowling Green “massacre” or “attack” — an incident that never happened — to defend the president’s controversial executive order temporarily halting immigration and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Despite later saying she misspoke, the Feb. 2 interview wasn’t the first time Conway made the reference.

Cosmopolitan.com is reporting Conway also made inaccurate comments about attacks in Bowling Green as early as Sunday, Jan. 29, when she said President Barack Obama implemented a similar action in 2011.

“He did, it’s a fact,” Conway said in remarks not initially published by Cosmopolitan.com. “Why did he do that? He did that for exactly the same reasons. He did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills, and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldier’s lives away.”

And in a Jan. 29 interview with TMZ, Conway says two Iraqi men were the “masterminds” behind a “Bowling Green attack” on American soldiers.

“President Obama suspended the Iraq refugee program for six months in 2011 and no one certainly covered — I think nobody noticed,” Conway told TMZ. “He did that because, I assume, there were two Iraqi’s who came here, got radicalized, joined ISIS, and then were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green attack on our brave soldiers.”

In response to the emergence of more comments regarding a non-existent Bowling Green “attack” or “massacre,” Conway released a statement in which she explained she misspoke.

“I meant to say masterminds or terrorists and not massacre,” Conway said in the statement. “It does not detract from the evil they perpetrated and the evil that others may wish to perpetrate if they lie about why they are here.”

The comments about Bowling Green first garnered attention shortly after her interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews aired Thursday night.

“I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway told Matthews. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Conway later said she was referencing the “Bowling Green terrorists” ABC News first reported about in 2013.

The story was about two Iraqi refugees who plotted to attack Americans, and who later admitted in court to attacking U.S. soldiers in Iraq. The two refugees lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky but they never committed a “massacre” or any attacks in Bowling Green as Conway had said.

