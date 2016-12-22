Two Superintendents Leave Hancock County School Districts

12/22/16 – 4:31 A.M.

Two more school districts will join Liberty-Benton in losing their superintendents in Hancock County. The Courier reports that the Ada school board voted to hire Meri Skilliter who served as the McComb superintendent. Skilliter served McComb School District since 2013. Her Contract with Ada will start on January 1st and she will be paid $98,000 a year.

Riverdale Superintendent Eric Hoffman will be retiring at the end of the year. He served as Riverdale’s superintendent since 2008. The Educational Service Center said that they will help both school districts find replacements.