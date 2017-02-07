Two Teens Accused of Plotting Terror Attack in Sydney

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(SYDNEY) — Two teenagers are accused of planning a terror attack in Sydney, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The pair, a man and a women who are both 19 years old and reportedly married, were charged with “conspiracy to do an act, or acts in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act or acts,” police said according to BBC.

The two were arrested early last year when the man was charged with collecting documents likely to facilitate a terror attack and the woman with recklessly possessing documents connected to an attack, BBC reports.

The latest charges came after an investigation by police in New South Wales, according to BBC.

