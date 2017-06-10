Two US soldiers killed, two wounded in attack by Afghan soldier

Matthew Brosseau/Thinkstock(JALALABAD, Afghanistan) — Two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an attack by an Afghan soldier, a spokesperson for an Afghan governor said.

“An Afghan army soldier opened fire and killed two American soldiers and injured two others,” Attaullah Khogyani, spokesperson for the governor of Nangarhar province, said. “The Afghan army soldier was killed in return fire.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility in a statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, who said the attack was committed by one of the group’s fighters who had joined the Afghan army.

The attack occurred in the Achin district of Nangarhar province.

A spokesman for U.S. Forces Afghanistan, Lt. Damien Horvath, said, “We are aware of an incident in Eastern Afghanistan. We will release more information when appropriate.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

