3/1/17 – 5:18 A.M.

Road crews will reduce the Main Street bridge in Findlay to one southbound lane Thursday. ODOT says workers will remove debris from the base of the bridge piers at that time.

ODOT crews are closing U.S. 68 in Dunkirk today. Emergency rail repair is taking place in the village and is closing the highway for at least a week. The detour around the work uses U.S. 30, State Route 235, and State Route 81.