U.S. believes North Korea launched KN-17 missile

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — The U.S. believes the ballistic missile North Korea launched on Saturday was a KN-17 medium range missile and not a new intermediate range missile, as had been speculated. The launch marked the first successful test of the missile, three previous launches in April had ended in failure.

The initial assessment by U.S. intelligence is that the missile launched by North Korea was a KN-17, a medium range ballistic missile, according to two U.S. officials. The liquid fueled single-stage KN-17 may be intended to be an anti-ship missile.

Launched from Kusong, in western North Korea, the missile flew for 435 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

U.S. Pacific Command had said in a statement Saturday that the type of missile launched by North Korea was still being assessed but that it “was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile.”

Saturday’s test marked the first successful flight of the KN-17, three previous launches in April having ended in failure. On its first launch the missile spun out of control into the Sea of Japan after traveling 34 miles, the second missile exploded seconds after launch and the most recent test two weeks ago resulted in the missile breaking up over North Korea after traveling 21 miles.

The failures had made it difficult for the U.S. to determine the KN-17’s full range capabilities.

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters Sunday that the missile launched Saturday had reached an unprecedented altitude of 2,000 kilometers, which raised speculation that North Korea may have developed a new intermediate range missile.

But U.S. officials did not seem as concerned by the altitude reached by the single-stage missile.

Saturday’s launch marked the seventh North Korean missile launch this year, all occurring under the Trump administration.

North Korea has continued with its missile program despite United Nations Security Council resolutions barring such activity. The country’s stated goal is to develop a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that could strike the U.S. mainland.

Saturday’s launch came days after Moon Jae-In was sworn in as South Korea’s new President. Moon had campaigned on improved relations with North Korea and had even expressed a willingness to visit that country under the right circumstances.

