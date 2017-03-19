U.S. defeats D.R., will play Japan in WBC semifinals

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(SAN DIEGO) — The United States baseball team is heading to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic for the second time. The team defeated the Dominican Republic 6-3 on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego, eliminating the defending champions.
The U.S. was propelled to victory thanks to a home run by Giancarlo Stanton, which gave the Americans a 4-2 lead, and a robbed home run by Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones off the bat of Baltimore teammate and Dominican Republic star Manny Machado.
Mr. Jones …
https://t.co/lS7eeaaisJ #WBC2017
— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 19, 2017
The United States will face Japan Tuesday night in the semifinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
