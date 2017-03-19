U.S. defeats D.R., will play Japan in WBC semifinals

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(SAN DIEGO) — The United States baseball team is heading to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic for the second time. The team defeated the Dominican Republic 6-3 on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego, eliminating the defending champions.

The U.S. was propelled to victory thanks to a home run by Giancarlo Stanton, which gave the Americans a 4-2 lead, and a robbed home run by Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones off the bat of Baltimore teammate and Dominican Republic star Manny Machado.

The United States will face Japan Tuesday night in the semifinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

