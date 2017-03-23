U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Shares Some Of His Goals At The Capital

03/23/17 – 1:58 P.M.

Sherrod Brown was on WFIN to talk about some of his projects at the capital. He said that one of his major battles is the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Brown said he thinks it is immoral to remove the healthcare while politicians will be safe from losing theirs. He added that they get their health insurance through taxpayer money.

Brown also thinks that they should invest in equipment to detect fentanyl at the border. The opioid is detectable and comes through the border with Mexico.

He said stopping people from coming in through the border won’t help.

He said that he will continue to work for Ohioans and fight for the voters. You can find hear Brown’s full interview with Chris Oaks at goodmornings.net