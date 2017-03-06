U.S. Supreme Court will not hear transgender bathroom case

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) – The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case on transgender bathroom rights that was originally scheduled to be heard on March 28. The case was sent back to the lower courts for reassessment.

Gavin Grimm sued his school board in Gloucester County, Virginia over a policy that would not allow him to use male facilities. Grimm was born female and identifies as male.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court following a new policy issued by the Trump administration that allows states to decide what bathroom facilities students can use. The Trump administration overturned guidelines set out by former President Barack Obama, which interpreted Title IX as protecting trans students.

The Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals originally ruled in Grimm’s favor last April, ruling transgender bathroom rights were protected under federal law banning sex discrimination. The same court will have to hear Grimm’s case again.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule directly on a case involving transgender rights.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.