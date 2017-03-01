Uber CEO Travis Kalanick apologizes after video shows him yelling at Uber driver

Credit: Uber(NEW YORK) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick posted an apology online Tuesday night after a video posted online showed him arguing with a driver over the company’s fares.

“By now I’m sure you’ve seen the video where I treated an Uber driver disrespectfully,” Kalanick wrote. “To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement.”

The video was obtained by Bloomberg News and showed driver Fawzi Kamel complaining about fares. “I lost $97,000 because of you,” Kamel tells Kalanick. “I’m bankrupt because of you.”

Near the end of the exchange, Kalanick curses, saying that “some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own [expletive]. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!”

“My job as your leader is to lead…and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud,” Kalanick said in his apology. “That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away.”

Kalanick used the post on Uber’s website to admit that he needs leadership help. “And I intend to get it.”

The incident in the video reportedly took place last month.

