Uber ensures drivers their happiness is one of the company’s priorities

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Uber has pledged to improve service to its drivers on Tuesday amid increased negative publicity about driver experience, according to BBC News.

The announcement also follows the departure of the company’s former president Jeff Jones, who said Uber’s company values were “inconsistent” with his own.

The company admitted policies are “stacked against drivers” and going forward, drivers will have more ability to defend themselves against rider complaints.

Rachel Holt, the manager of Uber’s operations in the US and Canada, says the company is undergoing a fundamental re-examination of “everything we do.”

Holt adds, “”We need to bring more humanity to the way we interact with drivers.”

Last month, the company’s CEO Travis Kalanick was recorded arguing with a driver. He was publicly chastised, and soon after conceded a need for “leadership help.” The company responded by saying it would hire a COO.

Uber also announced it is continuing to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and an alleged “toxic” working environment.

