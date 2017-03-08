Uber seeking COO after recent controversies

Uber(NEW YORK) — Ride-sharing company Uber is seeking a Chief Operating Officer as it works to overcome a series of missteps in recent months.

In a post to the company’s website on Wednesday, CEO Travis Kalanick announced the search, saying he had informed the team earlier that morning. Kalanick said that the company will be looking for “a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey.”

The move comes as Uber is conducting an internal investigation into allegations of sexism and sexual harassment. The company also faced criticism when Kalanick was captured on video berating a driver who voiced criticisms of the company.

According to tech website Recode, Uber has hired a search firm to assist it in hiring a COO.

Earlier this year, Uber was the subject of a viral social meme, #deleteuber, when the company seemed to attempt to take advantage of protests at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by makin pickups and drop offs while the city’s taxis refused to do so. Shortly afterwards, Kalanick stepped down from President Donald Trump’s business advisory council.

