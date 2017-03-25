Uber self-driving SUV involved in accident in Arizona

Uber(TEMPE, Ariz.) — An autonomous Uber vehicle was involved in an accident in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday night.

According to ABC affiliate KNXV-TV, police said a car failed to yield to the self-driving SUV and hit it. As a result of the crash, authorities said the SUV rolled onto its side, KNXV-TV reports.

Although there were no injuries reported, there was a passenger in the self-driving SUV, police said according to KNXV-TV, and the driver of the other vehicle was cited for a moving violation.

Uber confirmed to ABC News the ride-hailing service was aware of the incident, but did not have any more information.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.