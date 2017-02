PHOTOS.com/Thinkstock(STORRS, Conn.) — The UConn women’s basketball team beat South Carolina Monday night, 66-55, for the Huskies’ 100th straight win.

The Huskies’ last loss came in a 2-point overtime defeat at Stanford in November 2014. The Huskies have been undefeated this year, as well as the two previous seasons.

The last Division I men’s college basketball team to finish unbeaten was Indiana in 1975-76.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.