UFC cancels middleweight fight between St. Pierre, Bisping

(LAS VEGAS) — The UFC has canceled a match between former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping.
The fight would’ve been St-Pierre’s return to the Octagon after a three-year retirement. But after the three-time welterweight champion tweeted that he wouldn’t be ready to face Bisping until October at the earliest, UFC President Dana White pulled the plug on the match.
A message to Michael @bisping. pic.twitter.com/PYEg3Q0osV
— Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) May 5, 2017
Instead, top contender Yoel Romero will face Bisping at an undetermined time.
The decision to give St-Pierre, who has never fought in the middleweight class, the chance to face Bisping angered some of the UFC’s best middleweights. Ex-champions Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold spoke out publicly against being forced to wait for a shot at the title.
