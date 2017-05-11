UFC cancels middleweight fight between St. Pierre, Bisping

(LAS VEGAS) — The UFC has canceled a match between former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

The fight would’ve been St-Pierre’s return to the Octagon after a three-year retirement. But after the three-time welterweight champion tweeted that he wouldn’t be ready to face Bisping until October at the earliest, UFC President Dana White pulled the plug on the match.

Instead, top contender Yoel Romero will face Bisping at an undetermined time.

The decision to give St-Pierre, who has never fought in the middleweight class, the chance to face Bisping angered some of the UFC’s best middleweights. Ex-champions Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold spoke out publicly against being forced to wait for a shot at the title.

