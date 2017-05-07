UFC fighter Conor McGregor welcomes son

Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — UFC fighter Conor McGregor and girlfriend Dee Delvin welcmed their first son Friday in Ireland, ESPN reports.

McGregor announced the birth of his son, Conor Jack McGregor, on social media.

“Dee and Junior are doing great everyone!” McGregor wrote. “Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy.”

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3JqMpLvs9d — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2017

McGregor announced he was taking a break from UFC fighting back in November after winning the lightweight title. McGregor cited his the pending birth as the reason for his hiatus, according to ESPN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.