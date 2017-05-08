UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum suspended for failed drug test

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum has been suspended for three months after testing positive for marijuana metabolites around the time he fought Vitor Belfort in Fortaleza, Brazil, two months ago.

Gastelum failed a drug test shortly after a first-round knockout win over Vitor Belfort on March 12. The Brazilian Superior Justice Court of MMA overturned his win and fined Gastelum 20 percent of his undisclosed purse.

Shortly after, the 25-year-old tweeted his acceptance of the suspension but vowed to never fight in Brazil again.

Suspension accepted, but i will NEVER fight in Brazil again. All they want is $$$$ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) May 7, 2017

Due to the failed test, the UFC pulled Gastelum from a scheduled fight against Anderson “The Spider” Silva at UFC 212 on June 3.

