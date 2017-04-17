UF’s Center For Civic Engagement Looking To Help Community

4/17/17 – 10:01 A.M.

The University of Findlay is working to make the city a better place to live. That’s according to members of the school’s Center for Civic Engagement…

Audio:Tricia Valasek

Tricia Valasek is a grants manager at UF. She says the University is in a good position to help because they have professors with a wealth of knowledge on engagement subjects.

She adds they also have students who can take what they’re learning in the classroom an apply it toward areas of need…

Audio:Tricia Valasek

UF has listed the center’s resources for the community at cce.findlay.edu.