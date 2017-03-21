UK follows US’ lead, bans large electronics from certain flights

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — The United Kingdom is now banning many electronic devices from being carried on certain flights.

The move comes hours after the U.S. enacted an emergency directive banning passengers from carrying electronic items bigger than a cellphone onboard flights from eight Middle Eastern and African countries.

“The Prime Minister has chaired a number of meetings on aviation security over the last few weeks, including this morning, where it was agreed that new aviation security measures on all inbound direct flights to the UK from the following countries will be introduced: Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia,” a statement Tuesday from the British prime minister’s office reads.

Downing Street said it has “been in close touch with the Americans to fully understand their position.” In fact, the rules for flights into the U.K. from the aforementioned countries are similar to those implented by the U.S.

“Under the new arrangements, passengers boarding flights to the UK from the countries affected will not be allowed to take any phones, laptops or tablets larger than a normal sized mobile or smart phone (larger than Length: 16.0cm, Width: 9.3cm, Depth: 1.5cm) into the cabin of the plane,” Downing Street said. “Any such devices will need to be placed into hold luggage and checked-in before going through central security.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.