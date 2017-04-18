UK Prime Minister Theresa May wants early general election

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced Monday morning that she plans to call a snap general election according to a BBC report. She intends the election in relatively short order: June 8, 2017.

Should the election take place in June, it would be done three years earlier than originally scheduled according to BBC News.

BBC News explains that a general election in the UK allows the public to decide who “they want to represent them in Parliament, and ultimately run the country.”

May’s party could win the election, and move forth with her proposed Brexit strategy, or another party could take power and change the course of action.

May said Monday, “We need a general election and we need one now.” adding that “the country is coming together but Westminster is not.”

Agreeing with May is Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said the election is a chance to have the government put “the majority first.”

