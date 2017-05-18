Ultralight Crash Injures Findlay Man

5/18/17 – 5:28 A.M.

An ultralight aircraft crashed east of Findlay Wednesday night, injuring a Findlay man. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in a field east of Marion Township Road 242 near Forest Lake Drive.

High winds and the slow speed of the ultralight caused 79-year-old Dale Weaver’s aircraft to stall. Reports from emergency responders at the scene said Weaver was alert and talking following the crash. Hanco Ambulance took him to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.