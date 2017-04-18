Umpires to explain replays like referees in football?

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In 2008, Major League Baseball adopted an instant replay review system — the last of the four major North American professional sports leagues to do so.

Initially limited to specific calls, replay was expanded entering the 2014 season: managers were granted one challenge, and umpires were given the power to initiate their own reviews later in games.

Now, umpires may soon use a microphone to explain their calls, similar to that of an NFL referee. According to a report on ESPN.com, Major League Baseball and umpires will discuss the possibility of crew chiefs wearing a microphone to explain rulings.

The report adds that the new method could be tested at the All-Star Game July 11 in Miami.

