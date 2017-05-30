UN chief urges world to ‘get on board’ Paris climate deal ‘or get left behind’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As President Donald Trump is deciding whether the U.S. should remain in the Paris climate deal, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling on the world to unite to fight the “unprecedented and growing threat” of climate change.

“If any government doubts the global will and need for this accord, that is reason for all others to unite even stronger and stay the course,” he said at New York University’s Stern School of Business, according to the BBC.

During the president’s first foreign trip in office, he was pressed about his agenda on climate change and did not reaffirm support for the 2015 Paris climate accord at the G7 summit in Sicily, independent of the other leaders. He tweeted over the weekend that he would make a decision “next week.”

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Guterres said to the audience in New York on Tuesday that “it would be important for the U.S. not to leave the Paris agreement,” but added if the country did, then Americans needed “to remain engaged.”

“The message is simple: the sustainability train has left the station. Get on board or get left behind,” he said.

